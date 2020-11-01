A strong front bring showers and winds today

Clouds and showers are moving through this morning. We will see winds pick up and start to become gusty especially in the afternoon as the cold front moves through. Winds look to remain gusty in the mountains tonight into tomorrow. Cold air will move in as well. Wind chills in the teens and 20s expected on Monday morning.

SUNDAY

Rain in moving through and will drop off mid to late morning. Clouds will start to decrease mid morning into the afternoon as winds pick up. Gusty winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected this afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Winds become gusty behind a cold front today. (Grey)

Gusty winds increase today. (Grey)

SUNDAY NIGHT

Frost and freezing temperatures are expected tonight as cold air moves in. Lows are expected to be in the 20s and 30s with gusty Northwest winds. Snow will be likely at higher elevations in West Virginia with light accumulations possible in Bluefield. Flurries are also possible for some locations in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.

Snow develops tonight with gusty Northwest winds. Light accumulations expected. (Grey)

MONDAY

Clear, cold, and windy to start the day. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s across the region. We will see sunny skies, but it will be on the chilly side. Our highs will only climb into the mid and upper 40s with gusty winds through the day.

Cold air moves in for tonight. (Grey)

Clear, cold, and windy Monday morning. (Grey)

The Rest of the Week

We will have some cold air to start the day on Tuesday, but temperatures look to climb into the 50s and 60s. Temperatures look to slowly climb through the week with highs areas wide in the 60s for the end of the week.