Bedford County crash lands SUV in water near Hardy Ford Bridge

The SUV drove down an embankment and into the water
(KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, an SUV ran off Hardy Rd. (Route 634) near the Hardy Ford Bridge in Bedford County early Sunday morning near the Franklin County line.

The SUV drove down an embankment and into the water. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

No further details have been released.

Fire

Crews battle Roanoke structure fire along 16th St. NW

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

Crime

Quest to find family member’s jewelry leads to fight over gun, man being shot in Martinsville

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Ray Draper, 55 of Martinsville, called 9-11 late Saturday night to report that Perry Wayne Hall, 37 of Rocky Mount, was at his home threatening him and intoxicated.

Crime

Man dies after shooting at Martinsville party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23 of Martinsville, was declared dead at the hospital

Sports

#25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Flames have put up at least 28 points in every game of the 2020-21 campaign

Safety

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wythe County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
VSP is investigating a fatal crash in Wythe County that occurred Saturday.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise by 1,202 overnight in Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,655 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.

Consumer

1,800 people in Roanoke without power Sunday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
The outages are affecting people in and around the Wasena and Gainsboro neighborhoods.

Forecast

Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 1, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

Your Vote Virginia

Webb campaigns with Kaine during southside swing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Candidates are making their final pitch to voters and their final push to get every one of their supporters to the polls by Tuesday night. In the race to represent Virginia’s 5th District in Congress, Democrat Cameron Webb campaigned Saturday with Senator Tim Kaine during a swing though southside.