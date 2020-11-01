Bedford County crash lands SUV in water near Hardy Ford Bridge

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, an SUV ran off Hardy Rd. (Route 634) near the Hardy Ford Bridge in Bedford County early Sunday morning near the Franklin County line.

The SUV drove down an embankment and into the water. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.