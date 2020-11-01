Big Lick Comic Con takes place this weekend at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Lick Comic Con was rescheduled from August to this weekend due to the pandemic. It took place at the Berglund Center all weekend and organizers required all attendees to wear face coverings.

This year, an outdoor space with tables was added for folks to eat, and there were temperature checks at the door. Despite restrictions, many people still came out.

“Because pop culture speaks to anybody. It’s not just looking at a toy that you played with as a kid, now with your child. It could be a record, it could be a movie, it could be a comic book, there’s really something for everybody," JD Sutphin, Creative Director and Owner of Big Lick Entertainment, said.

Organizers say they didn’t overly promote the event to help keep numbers down.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.