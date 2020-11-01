Advertisement

Big Lick Comic Con takes place this weekend at the Berglund Center

Folks dress up at this fall's Big Lick Comic Con.
Folks dress up at this fall's Big Lick Comic Con.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Lick Comic Con was rescheduled from August to this weekend due to the pandemic. It took place at the Berglund Center all weekend and organizers required all attendees to wear face coverings.

This year, an outdoor space with tables was added for folks to eat, and there were temperature checks at the door. Despite restrictions, many people still came out.

“Because pop culture speaks to anybody. It’s not just looking at a toy that you played with as a kid, now with your child. It could be a record, it could be a movie, it could be a comic book, there’s really something for everybody," JD Sutphin, Creative Director and Owner of Big Lick Entertainment, said.

Organizers say they didn’t overly promote the event to help keep numbers down.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
Chase Elliott won the high-stakes final race to earn his first berth in the championship four.

News

NASCAR fans come out to Martinsville Speedway for playoff races

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Only 1,000 fans were allowed into the Martinsville Speedway due to the pandemic.

News

Good campaigns in central Virginia as Trump supporters hold rolling rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Supporters of President Donald Trump turned out in force for a rolling rally in Lynchburg Sunday afternoon, while candidates including 5th District nominee Bob Good predicted Republican victories on Tuesday.

Fire

Crews battle Roanoke structure fire along 16th St. NW

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

Latest News

Travel

Bedford County crash lands SUV in water near Hardy Ford Bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The SUV drove down an embankment and into the river

Crime

Quest to find family member’s jewelry leads to fight over gun, man being shot in Martinsville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Ray Draper, 55 of Martinsville, called 9-11 late Saturday night to report that Perry Wayne Hall, 37 of Rocky Mount, was at his home threatening him and intoxicated.

Crime

Man dies after shooting at Martinsville party

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23 of Martinsville, was declared dead at the hospital

Sports

#25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Flames have put up at least 28 points in every game of the 2020-21 campaign

Safety

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wythe County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
VSP is investigating a fatal crash in Wythe County that occurred Saturday.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise by 1,202 overnight in Virginia

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,655 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.