COVID cases rise by 1,202 overnight in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 182,392 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, November 1, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 181,190 reported Saturday, a 1,202-case increase.

2,647,659 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.7 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.4 percentage reported Saturday.

13,717 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,655 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning.

1,012 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19.

20,044 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

In a briefing Wednesday, Governor Northam said the percent of positive COVID tests in southwest Virginia is about twice what it is in other parts of the commonwealth. However, he also said Virginia is among a handful of states overall not showing large increases.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.