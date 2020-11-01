Advertisement

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Chase Elliott won the high-stakes final race to earn his first berth in the championship four.
Chase Elliott (9) drives during final laps during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
Chase Elliott (9) drives during final laps during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)(Lee Luther Jr. | AP)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway. Chase Elliott won the high-stakes final race to earn his first berth in the championship four.

It knocked Harvick, a nine-race winner and the regular-season champion, from the title round after a stunning collapse.

Elliott will race next week at Phoenix for the championship against Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Harvick fell one spot short of advancing.

Latest News

Sports

#25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Flames have put up at least 28 points in every game of the 2020-21 campaign

Sports

Virginia Tech gets win on the road in Louisville, 42-35

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Khalil Herbert rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Sports

Grant Enfinger Wins Martinsville Truck Race, Earns Championship Spot

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Grant Enfinger Earns Spot In Championship Four with Martinsville Win

Sports

Former Hidden Valley Star Mitchell Having Solid Senior Season at Navy

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Former Hidden Valley Standout Ryan Mitchell Excelling at Navy

Latest News

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Once winless freshmen, Christiansburg’s Hunter, Henley help Demons rise

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Now, the Blue Demons are coming off a playoff berth and the program has trended up ever since.

Sports

High school sports given okay to resume in December

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
VHL recommendations for safe play include cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.

Sports

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions from security to leave the field, behavior that Major League Baseball said risked the safety of others.

Sports

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed.

Sports

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:08 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

Sports

Youth sports canceled for this winter in Pittsylvania County

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Baseball and football seasons had already been canceled.