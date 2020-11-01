Advertisement

Quest to find family member’s jewelry leads to fight over gun, man being shot in Martinsville

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Ray Draper, 55 of Martinsville, called 9-11 late Saturday night to report that Perry Wayne Hall, 37 of Rocky Mount, was at his home threatening him and intoxicated.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was shot Saturday night in Martinsville after forcing his way into a home, demanding jewelry he said belonged to his mother, and getting into a physical struggle over a loaded gun.

It was determined that both men knew each other, and Hall had driven his vehicle to the 900 block of Hidden Valley Dr. and walked to Draper’s house. After knocking and being greeted at the door by Draper, he forced his way in and demanded he be given rings that belonged to his mother and began looking through the home.

At this time, Draper dialed 9-11.

When Hall was searching the house, he found a loaded gun and tried to retrieve it. Draper also went for the weapon to keep Hall from getting it, and the two began to struggle over it. This altercation led to Hall being shot.

Draper called 9-11 again to report the shooting and Hall was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville before being flown to Roanoke for surgery. He is still being treated at the hospital.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Crimestoppers program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information, depending on the nature of the crime and substance of the information given.

