Good campaigns in central Virginia as Trump supporters hold rolling rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Trump train rolled into Lynchburg Sunday afternoon, filling the lower parking lot of The Plaza with flags, campaign signs and vocal support for the Trump Pence ticket.

During a rally that included Senate candidate Daniel Gade and 6th District Congressman Ben Cline, 5th district nominee Bob Good said Republicans will disappoint their doubters on Election Day.

“We’ll disappoint the same pundits who said there was a 99 percent chance we wouldn’t win four years ago,” Good told the audience. “We’re going to show them again on Tuesday.”

Despite polls that suggest the race with Democrat Cameron Webb is a toss-up, Good said the turnout for this event reflects the enthusiasm of Republican voters, and the momentum the party has heading into Election Day.

“We’ll touch as many voters as we can over these next 48 hours, but as we continue to drive home the message of freedom, of our constitution, of our values, supporting our President, we believe that’s a winning message in the 5th District,” Good said in an interview.

After the speeches were done, the parking lot demonstrations became a rolling rally, as supporters of the Republican ticket fanned out across the Hill City.

