Man dies after shooting at Martinsville party

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 23-year-old man died at the hospital Sunday after being shot following what witnesses told police was an argument at a party in Martinsville.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded in the early morning hours to 73 Rose Lane and were unable to find anyone who had been shot. Deputies learned the man was taken in a vehicle to the SOVAH Martinsville E.R.

Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23 of Martinsville, was declared dead at the hospital.

It was determined that both Gonzalez and Demario Devonte Clark, 27 of Martinsville, were both attending a large party at 73 Rose Lane when an argument led Clark to shoot Gonzalez and flee the scene.

Gonzalez suffered numerous gunshot wounds in the torso area. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy.

Clark was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held with no bond at the Henry County Jail.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Crimestoppers program offers rewards of up to $2,500 depending on the nature of the crime and substance of the information given.

