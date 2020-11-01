Senate candidate Daniel Gade campaigns in western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark Warner’s opponent, Republican Daniel Gade, campaigned in western Virginia Saturday.

We caught up with him at Calfee Park in Pulaski, where he joined 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith and about 40 other supporters.

Gade questioned Warner’s record in office, and said people who think he is a moderate are making “a terrible mistake.”

“I think if Republicans and Independents and Democrats all look in the mirror before they go vote, they’re going to realize that they’re not well-served in Washington right now,” Gade said in an interview. “And I’m hoping that we turn out our base and that I get my message in front of Independents and those are the folks that are going to power this race.”

Despite polls that show Warner with a substantial lead, Gade said he expects to finish strong. Considering Warner’s narrow win six years ago, he said a Republican victory is within reach.

