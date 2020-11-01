Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wythe County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Wythe County. The crash occurred Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:43 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 74 mile marker.

According to VSP, the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the right side of the highway and continued to US Highway 11. As it crossed over Highway 11, the big rig overturned several times before coming to rest on the railroad track.

The driver, Ronnie B. Crook, 60, of Georgia, died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with 42,000 lbs. of plastic.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

