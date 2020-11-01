Webb campaigns with Kaine during southside swing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Candidates are making their final pitch to voters and their final push to get every one of their supporters to the polls by Tuesday night.

In the race to represent Virginia’s 5th District in Congress, Democrat Cameron Webb campaigned Saturday with Senator Tim Kaine during a swing though southside.

Webb said he’s feeling good about his prospects, but well aware a relatively small number of votes could be the difference between victory and defeat.

He encouraged Danville Democrats to go “one step further,” and activate as many voters as possible.

“Not only do we win these votes on this basketball court today,” Webb told the crowd Saturday morning, “but we win all the votes that we can here in the Danville area and the surrounding counties.”

Kaine touted the top of the ticket, praising former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris. And in the 5th district, Kaine told Webbs' socially-distanced supporters, the margin could be razor thin.

“Your vote might be the vote,” Kaine said. “The three family members you convince to turn out for Cameron, that might be the vote. This thing could easily be one or two votes per precinct in the 5th that could determine who your Congressman is.”

Webb said he believes people are responding to his pledge to be a bridge builder in deeply divisive times.

“I feel like we’ve been making our argument,” Webb said in an interview. “And I feel like people are hearing it, so I am excited for how Tuesday is going to shake out.”

Before leaving Danville, Webb and Kaine stopped for lunch at Bro Pete’s to fuel a full day of campaigning and the final push to Election Day.

Webb’s opponent, Republican Bob Good, campaigned in Warrenton on Saturday. He’s scheduled to gather with supporters in Lynchburg on Sunday afternoon, and WDBJ7 is planning to cover the event.

