Covington closes city offices in face of COVID spike

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At Covington’s City Hall, the doors are closed. City staff are working from home.

“There is no one in the building at this time,” said city manager Krystal Onaitis.

In a statement released over the weekend, the city announced a number of moves in reaction to a spike in COVID numbers.

“To be proactive with that, we wanted to take some preemptive measures to not only protect the public but our employees as well,” Onaitis explained.

It’s an effort to try to avoid having to put in a new shutdown like that seen in the spring.

“Trying to get ahead of the curve and slow things down," Mayor Tom Sibold said. "We’re going to keep things shut down for a few days in city hall and the rest of the city properties. Trying to keep restaurants running, and trying to keep grocery stores going and everything else going on.”

Even City Council will be remote for their meeting tomorrow, the first time the council has ever not met in person.

“This will be our first Zoom meeting," Onaitis said. "And we’re doing that just out of an abundance of caution. Everyone’s just been mixing and mingling over the last week, week and a half.”

In the meantime, they hope that things will open back up soon.

“You know, there’s an uptick everywhere in the country right now, if you pay attention to what’s going on, it just seems like it’s maybe just from starting back," said Sibold. "But we know what we need to do, we just need to do it.”

“It’s very real," said Onaitis. "And we’re just trying to keep our workforce intact.”

