Gusty winds continue through the day

Strong winds will stick around through through the day keeping our temperatures feeling more like winter. A Freeze Warning continues until 9AM and a Wind Advisory continues until 1PM. Afternoon highs will be 15° to 20° below average, but warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week.

MONDAY

Clear, cold, and windy today. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s this morning. We will see sunny skies, but it will be chilly highs in the 40s and 50s.

Freeze Warning continues this morning. (Grey)

Wind Advisory continues into the afternoon. (Grey)

Election Day

Another cold start is expected with temperatures in the 30s area wide. We will see some better conditions with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds.

Sunny, dry and breezy for election day. (Grey)

The Rest of the Week

Temperatures look to slowly climb through the week with highs areas wide in the 60s for the end of the week. Rain chances look very low and we could stay dry into next week.