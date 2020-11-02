Advertisement

Gusty winds continue through the day

Windy and chilly conditions continue this afternoon.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong winds will stick around through through the day keeping our temperatures feeling more like winter. A Freeze Warning continues until 9AM and a Wind Advisory continues until 1PM. Afternoon highs will be 15° to 20° below average, but warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week.

MONDAY

Clear, cold, and windy today. Wind chills are in the teens and 20s this morning. We will see sunny skies, but it will be chilly highs in the 40s and 50s.

Freeze Warning continues this morning.
Freeze Warning continues this morning.(Grey)
Wind Advisory continues into the afternoon.
Wind Advisory continues into the afternoon.(Grey)

Election Day

Another cold start is expected with temperatures in the 30s area wide. We will see some better conditions with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds.

Sunny, dry and breezy for election day.
Sunny, dry and breezy for election day.(Grey)

The Rest of the Week

Temperatures look to slowly climb through the week with highs areas wide in the 60s for the end of the week. Rain chances look very low and we could stay dry into next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Gusty, cold winds continue into Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
A strong front brings rain and windy conditions today.

Forecast

Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST

Forecast

Sunday: Rain early with gusty winds in the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Cold weather continues tonight with rain and wind expected Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Halloween FastCast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT

Forecast

Chilly Halloweekend forecast brings frost for some

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Temperatures remain cool for the weekend with winds finally turning light.

News

Fri. October 30 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday, October 30, Midday FastCast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT

Forecast

Friday, October 30, Morning FastCast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT

Forecast

Winds remain gusty with a few showers as Zeta exits

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Zeta exits our area followed by much cooler air for Friday.