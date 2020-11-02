Advertisement

High winds and rain hit our area, leaving many without power

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A cold freeze caused high winds and rain to hit our area overnight. Now, trees are down and many people are still without power.

Angela Queen lives off Mountain Pass Road in Troutville. Monday, Appalachian Power crews spent the day working in her backyard.

“We were sleeping and the wind blowing woke us up and then we heard something that sounded like thunder, but we also saw sparks and lightning, but we realized it was part of the transformer or electrical system going down," Queen said.

A tree in Queen’s backyard fell over around 12:30 Monday morning, knocking out crossarms and transformers. Foreman Jordan Cornett worked with an Appalachian Power crew Monday to replace the transformers and get the power back on.

“Lot of steep country work, and we will have to climb several poles down through here to fix the wires," Cornett explained.

This kind of damage was seen all throughout the Roanoke area.

“The work that was going on there was pretty representative of what we’ve seen across Appalachian Power with a lot of downed wire, broken poles, broken crossarms,” Teresa Hall, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, said.

“With trees and as much rain as we had with the hurricane, it saturated the ground so in turn, it left the trees weak, leaves them weak, and let them fall with the high winds, especially here on top of a hill,” Cornett said.

The strong weather system left a peak of more than 18,000 AEP customers without service Sunday and early morning Monday,

“Just from 11 a.m., we restored power to about 3,000 customers," Hall said.

AEP is prioritizing restoring electricity at polling locations. The company expects the majority of its customers to have their power back by Monday night.

The Queens should have their power back by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Click here for the Appalachian Power outage map.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather News

Thousands remain without power following damaging winds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company said it is focusing on restoring power to polling locations in light of Tuesday's elections.

Weather News

‘Our heart breaks’: South digs out from Zeta’s wrath

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Weather News

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

Weather News

Tropical Storm Zeta causes crashes, flooding in Roanoke Valley

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Several crashes were reported throughout the region thanks to rain, slick roadways, and low visibility.

Latest News

Safety

Tree crashes into Danville home

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
No injuries were reported.

Weather News

Power outages affect southwest Virginia

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
There is a possibility of power outages in various areas.

Weather News

Typhoon, landslides leave 35 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

Weather News

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Education

Henry County schools will operate virtually-only Thursday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The status is scheduled for one day only, because of weather concerns.

Weather News

WATCH LIVE coverage from New Orleans of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
The coverage is from our sister station in New Orleans.