High winds and rain hit our area, leaving many without power

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A cold freeze caused high winds and rain to hit our area overnight. Now, trees are down and many people are still without power.

Angela Queen lives off Mountain Pass Road in Troutville. Monday, Appalachian Power crews spent the day working in her backyard.

“We were sleeping and the wind blowing woke us up and then we heard something that sounded like thunder, but we also saw sparks and lightning, but we realized it was part of the transformer or electrical system going down," Queen said.

A tree in Queen’s backyard fell over around 12:30 Monday morning, knocking out crossarms and transformers. Foreman Jordan Cornett worked with an Appalachian Power crew Monday to replace the transformers and get the power back on.

“Lot of steep country work, and we will have to climb several poles down through here to fix the wires," Cornett explained.

This kind of damage was seen all throughout the Roanoke area.

“The work that was going on there was pretty representative of what we’ve seen across Appalachian Power with a lot of downed wire, broken poles, broken crossarms,” Teresa Hall, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, said.

“With trees and as much rain as we had with the hurricane, it saturated the ground so in turn, it left the trees weak, leaves them weak, and let them fall with the high winds, especially here on top of a hill,” Cornett said.

The strong weather system left a peak of more than 18,000 AEP customers without service Sunday and early morning Monday,

“Just from 11 a.m., we restored power to about 3,000 customers," Hall said.

AEP is prioritizing restoring electricity at polling locations. The company expects the majority of its customers to have their power back by Monday night.

The Queens should have their power back by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Click here for the Appalachian Power outage map.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.