Judge dismisses Lynchburg Republican Committee lawsuit

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Republican Committee had a court hearing Monday about concerns with the city’s registrar’s office.

They cited issues with ballot processing as their main reason for the lawsuit filed last week.

They said a representative of their party was not present for some absentee ballot processing.

However, a judge ruled part of the suit was moot because early voting is already done.

They dismissed the other part of the group’s case because they didn’t find the general registrar willfully refused to follow Virginia law.

Virginia law states that an officer of both political parties must be present when processing absentee ballots.

