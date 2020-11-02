Advertisement

Kansas man shot 3 people he thought were stealing campaign signs

Topeka police said several other political signs supporting both President Trump and Joe Biden have been stolen over the last two weeks.
A 2020 presidential campaign sign supporting President Donald Trump sits on a front lawn in Ray City, Ga., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WVLT) - A Kansas man reportedly shot three people who he thought were stealing political signs from his yard.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported the man told police three people were stealing his campaign signs supporting President Trump.

One gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to hospitals for treatment by private vehicle, police said.

Two people were taken into custody for questioning. No arrests have been made.

Topeka police said several other political signs supporting both President Trump and Joe Biden have been stolen over the last two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

