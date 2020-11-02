Advertisement

Liberty Board of Trustees re-creates school leadership plan

A team of 10 trustees will present the candidates for the two leadership positions and assemble an advisory committee composed of students, faculty and alumni.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Following two days of meetings, Liberty University’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire both a Chancellor and separate President to oversee the school moving forward.

According to Liberty, the Chancellor will be the university’s spiritual leader “to ensure it is faithful to its Christian mission, and also a separate President hired to administrate the academics, operations, and employees.”

A team of 10 trustees will present the candidates for the two leadership positions and assemble an advisory committee composed of students, faculty and alumni. The process to fill these roles is expected to last for over a year, and will not begin in earnest until the Board approves processes and job descriptions.

All speakers for the remainder of the Fall 2020 Convocation program have been endorsed by the Board, whose Spiritual Mission Committee will partner with David Nasser, Senior VP of the Office of Spiritual Development for help selecting speakers for the spring semester.

“The Committee and University will ensure that religious speakers are in sync with its Doctrinal Statement and communicate that the University does not endorse viewpoints that are inconsistent with that Statement, even though these views might be provided a platform for academic purposes.”

The Convocation program has been shown solely online during this academic year due to coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Virginia communities get $3.9 milliion in federal funding

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The funding is designed to support recovery health programs, broadband infrastructure expansion, workforce development, natural gas line improvements, and rural tourism and job growth efforts.

Business News

Yokohama tire plant will make new year scheduling adjustments

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plant in Salem will change from a 4-shift/7-day schedule to a 3-shift/5-day schedule.

Fire

Two people displaced by house fire in Danville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

Safety

Norfolk Southern releases statement following Friday’s Roanoke Co. derailment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There were no reported injuries in the derailment

Latest News

Business News

Valley View Mall owner files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company owns and manages 107 properties across 26 states.

Health

Northam announces $3.5 million to support vulnerable youth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $3.5 million in competitive federal funding has been awarded to the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help vulnerable youth in the commonwealth.

Weather News

Thousands remain without power following damaging winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company said it is focusing on restoring power to polling locations in light of Tuesday's elections.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

News

Bike Share Offers Free Rides on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.