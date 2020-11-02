Liberty Board of Trustees re-creates school leadership plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Following two days of meetings, Liberty University’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire both a Chancellor and separate President to oversee the school moving forward.

According to Liberty, the Chancellor will be the university’s spiritual leader “to ensure it is faithful to its Christian mission, and also a separate President hired to administrate the academics, operations, and employees.”

A team of 10 trustees will present the candidates for the two leadership positions and assemble an advisory committee composed of students, faculty and alumni. The process to fill these roles is expected to last for over a year, and will not begin in earnest until the Board approves processes and job descriptions.

All speakers for the remainder of the Fall 2020 Convocation program have been endorsed by the Board, whose Spiritual Mission Committee will partner with David Nasser, Senior VP of the Office of Spiritual Development for help selecting speakers for the spring semester.

“The Committee and University will ensure that religious speakers are in sync with its Doctrinal Statement and communicate that the University does not endorse viewpoints that are inconsistent with that Statement, even though these views might be provided a platform for academic purposes.”

The Convocation program has been shown solely online during this academic year due to coronavirus concerns.

