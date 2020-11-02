Advertisement

Norfolk Southern releases statement following Friday’s Roanoke Co. derailment

There were no reported injuries in the derailment
Air7 Footage Over Barley Drive Derailment Scene 10.31.20
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk Southern has released an update Monday following the collapse of one of their bridges Friday night along Barley Drive in Roanoke County that caused a 22-car derailment of a train carrying coal.

The statement can be read below in its entirety:

"Following the derailment on Friday, Oct. 30, in Salem, Virginia, Norfolk Southern continues to make progress on the site cleanup and recovery. Swift environmental mitigation is our priority, and, at this time, all rail cars have been removed from the Roanoke River. Our environmental team is removing coal from the river and adjacent shoreline and installing additional erosion control measures to restore the riverbank and protect against runoff.

Norfolk Southern is coordinating closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to implement a water monitoring plan, which has been approved by the state. We appreciate the rapid response and ongoing coordination with VDEQ, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state and county health departments, and other local, state, and federal agencies on these efforts.

Norfolk Southern’s engineering team is in the preliminary stages of planning and preparing for bridge reconstruction, which will be ongoing over the next few weeks. Norfolk Southern freight traffic will continue to operate on an alternate route during this time.

The investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing."

