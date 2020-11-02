Advertisement

Northam announces $3.5 million to support vulnerable youth

(Capital News Service)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday $3.5 million in competitive federal funding has been awarded to the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help vulnerable youth in the commonwealth.

The DCJS received two awards from the United States Department of Justice through the Office of Justice Programs — $1.83 million under the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program and $1.68 million under the Office of Victims of Crime’s Services for Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking program.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the STOP School Violence grant will fund a 36-month Virginia C.A.R.E.S. project to increase mental health awareness and enhance the safety and well-being of educational settings by helping to create positive school climates, awareness of resources, recognition of at-risk behaviors and engagement with the community.

The project will consist of a public service announcement campaign on suicide prevention.

The Services for Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking project will develop, expand and strengthen services for minor victims of sex trafficking.

“We know that when children are exposed to traumatic events, it impacts their ability to learn and succeed in school,” said Governor Northam in the release. “This public health crisis has presented a myriad of new challenges for our schools, and we have a responsibility to ensure all students have safe environments where they can thrive, whether they are learning remotely from home or in the classroom. These grants will play an important role in strengthening assistance programs and expanding trauma-informed resources for our most vulnerable young Virginians.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Virginia communities get $3.9 milliion in federal funding

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The funding is designed to support recovery health programs, broadband infrastructure expansion, workforce development, natural gas line improvements, and rural tourism and job growth efforts.

Education

Liberty Board of Trustees re-creates school leadership plan

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A team of 10 trustees will present the candidates for the two leadership positions and assemble an advisory committee composed of students, faculty and alumni.

Business News

Yokohama tire plant will make new year scheduling adjustments

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plant in Salem will change from a 4-shift/7-day schedule to a 3-shift/5-day schedule.

Fire

Two people displaced by house fire in Danville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

Safety

Norfolk Southern releases statement following Friday’s Roanoke Co. derailment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There were no reported injuries in the derailment

Latest News

Business News

Valley View Mall owner files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company owns and manages 107 properties across 26 states.

Weather News

Thousands remain without power following damaging winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company said it is focusing on restoring power to polling locations in light of Tuesday's elections.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

News

Bike Share Offers Free Rides on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.