Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Director of Elections, Lisa B. Gooden, wants to remind voters that they should check where they need to go to vote by going online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

Gooden also says that voters should make sure they have a valid ID to present when voting.

On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

