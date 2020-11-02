Roanoke Stormwater ties blue ribbons to trees in Wasena Park for Flood of 1985 anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Stormwater wants folks to remember the Flood of ’85 on its 35th anniversary this week.

Monday, employees are hanging up blue ribbons on trees in Wasena Park by the playground. The ribbons will be up until November 16th. The Blue Ribbon High Water Marks campaign is meant to show where the flood height was during the Flood of ’85. It’s to raise awareness of flood risk throughout the valley and to remind people a natural disaster can happen at any time.

“We would like them to think about flood risk and think about their homes and where they live and if they’re in a flood zone, and they can always go on the city website and check their flood zone and the status of their property," David Cooper, a Geographic Information System Specialist for Roanoke Stormwater, said.

Stormwater employees are tying the ribbons to 10 trees at 11 and a half feet off the ground--the height of the water at the peak of the flood.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.