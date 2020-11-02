Advertisement

Sports betting now legal in Tennessee

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sportsbooks accepted the first bets in Tennessee’s online-only sports betting program Sunday.

Betting went live Sunday morning. Authorized companies will now accept wagers from customers at least 21 years old and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

Three of the four initial operators, DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, completed all the requirements to launch Sunday, according to the lottery. The fourth operator Tennessee Action 24/7, is close to being ready to launch.

Under the law, 80% of privilege taxes collected for sports betting will go into the lottery for education account, 15% to local government infrastructure projects and 5% for mental health and substance abuse services.

