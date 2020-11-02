Thousands remain without power following damaging winds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 10,000 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia remain without power Monday afternoon following damaging winds.

A total of 13,300 customers are without power in Virginia and West Virginia, with 10,300 of those in Virginia.

Strong winds late Sunday and into Monday left a peak of more than 18,000 without service.

Appalachian Power says with calmer weather expected Monday, it hopes to make good progress on restoration efforts.

The company also said it is prioritizing polling locations for restoration today, in light of Tuesday’s Election Day.

A significant amount of outages are expected to be restored Monday, but those in areas with the most damage may remain in the dark into Tuesday.

The areas with the largest amount of outages are the counties of Grayson (2,800), Bedford (1,300), Roanoke (1,200), Giles (1,000) and Amherst (700.) The city of Roanoke also has 400 outages.

Click here to see Appalachian Power’s outage map.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.