Two people displaced by house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is helping two people displaced after a fire in Danville Monday

Danville Fire was called to a house fire at 428 Gay Street early in the afternoon. Crews found a two-story home with heavy smoke coming from a rear basement door.

The homeowner met crews outside, saying everyone was outside and safely accounted for.

Most of the flames were in the basement, according to fire crews, with some on the firstand second floors.

When the fire was out, they determined heavy fire damage in the basement and extensive smoke damage to the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

No injuries were reported.

