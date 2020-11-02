Valley View Mall owner files for bankruptcy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - CBL Properties, the owner of Valley View Mall in Roanoke, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Chapter 11 process, being filed in Houston, Texas, will allow the company to implement a plan to recapitalize, including restructuring portions of its debt, according to a release from CBL Properties.

The release stated: “Through this process, all day-to-day operations and business of the company’s wholly owned, joint venture and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL’s customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties.”

The filing comes after the company entered into a restructuring agreement in August 2020 concerning its balance sheet. The process is designed to help reduce the company’s total debt and preferred obligations by around $1.5 billion.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL.

Lebovitz added, “We have continued negotiations with the lenders under our secured credit facility since the signing of the RSA and expect further discussions in an effort to reach a tri-party consensual agreement between the Company, noteholders and credit facility lenders during the bankruptcy process.”

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company owns and manages 107 properties across 26 states. For more information, click here.

