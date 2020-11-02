Advertisement

Virginia Tech students in quarantine can still vote

Students at Virginia Tech will still get a chance to cast their ballots Tuesday, even if they are in quarantine.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Students at Virginia Tech will still get a chance to cast their ballots Tuesday, even if they are in quarantine.

Monday, those students registered to vote in Montgomery County requested an emergency absentee ballot through the Dean of Students Office.

On Election Day, they will be assigned a time to step outside their isolation buildings to fill out the ballot with a school official as a witness.

“It’s really important to us that we’re able to allow students to exercise their civic duties,” said Sean Grube, Director of Housing and Residence Life. “We know that being in isolation and quarantine isn’t what students hope for so we want to make sure and provide them every opportunity we can.”

The school said students registered to vote outside of Montgomery County got help from residence life staff to get their ballots mailed back on time.

As of Monday, there are 75 students in isolation space on campus.

