Voting is strong in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, though the city has seen a spike in COVID cases, the voting should not be affected.

At the registrar’s office at the Jeter-Watson Center, the ballots were still coming in, and the voting machines were ready to go to their precincts.

Officials say that the early voting has dwarfed previous numbers.

“I’ve been registrar 18 years, and it’s been, oh wow, crazy this year," said Covington Registrar Betty Leitch. "In 2016 I had 157 early voters, this election here is pretty close to 1400.”

Regular voting is set to go on as usual, marked only by social distancing and additional anti-virus precautions.

