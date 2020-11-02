Yokohama tire plant will make new year scheduling adjustments

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia LLC is making some schedule changes effective January 1, 2021.

The plant in Salem will change from a 4-shift/7-day schedule to a 3-shift/5-day schedule, according to the company.

The reason, according to a company statement, is an effort to improve the efficiency of the operation, while still producing enough tires to meet market demand. Another goal is to reallocate resources, allowing some vacant positions to be filled and a strengthening of areas currently underserved.

The company says, “There are no planned layoffs of hourly or salaried employees at this time.”

The plant emplpys 705 people, 552 hourly and 153 salary.

