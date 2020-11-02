Advertisement

Yokohama tire plant will make new year scheduling adjustments

Yokohama Tire, Salem
Yokohama Tire, Salem(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia LLC is making some schedule changes effective January 1, 2021.

The plant in Salem will change from a 4-shift/7-day schedule to a 3-shift/5-day schedule, according to the company.

The reason, according to a company statement, is an effort to improve the efficiency of the operation, while still producing enough tires to meet market demand. Another goal is to reallocate resources, allowing some vacant positions to be filled and a strengthening of areas currently underserved.

The company says, “There are no planned layoffs of hourly or salaried employees at this time.”

The plant emplpys 705 people, 552 hourly and 153 salary.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Virginia communities get $3.9 milliion in federal funding

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The funding is designed to support recovery health programs, broadband infrastructure expansion, workforce development, natural gas line improvements, and rural tourism and job growth efforts.

Education

Liberty Board of Trustees re-creates school leadership plan

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A team of 10 trustees will present the candidates for the two leadership positions and assemble an advisory committee composed of students, faculty and alumni.

Fire

Two people displaced by house fire in Danville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

Safety

Norfolk Southern releases statement following Friday’s Roanoke Co. derailment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There were no reported injuries in the derailment

Latest News

Business News

Valley View Mall owner files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company owns and manages 107 properties across 26 states.

Health

Northam announces $3.5 million to support vulnerable youth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $3.5 million in competitive federal funding has been awarded to the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help vulnerable youth in the commonwealth.

Weather News

Thousands remain without power following damaging winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company said it is focusing on restoring power to polling locations in light of Tuesday's elections.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Polls are open throughout Va. on Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Nov. 3, polls throughout the commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

News

Bike Share Offers Free Rides on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.