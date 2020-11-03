Armed man arrested at Charlotte polling site after being banned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed man was arrested at a polling site in north Charlotte after police say he was banned from the property then returned.

The incident began around 10:34 a.m. at Precinct 212 on Doug Mayes Place. Police say the man, identified as 36-year-old Justin Dunn, was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, but “continued to loiter in the PVA of the voting site” after casting his vote.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police got a call about Dunn possibly intimidating other voters. Officers quickly responded, arriving at the location at 10:41 a.m. Officials say Dunn was then asked to leave the property by an official presiding over the precinct location in front of officers, and he voluntarily left without further issues.

Dunn was also banned from returning to the location by the precinct official.

At 12:40 p.m., CMPD received another call stating that Dunn had returned to the property. Officers went back to the location and Dunn was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Justin Dunn (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail) (Mecklenburg County Jail)

CMPD says they are “committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites.”

No further information was released.

