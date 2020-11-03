Advertisement

COVID-19: Virginia reports more than 1,000 new cases on Election Day

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 184,679 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 3, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 183,418 reported Monday, a 1,261-case increase, higher than the 1,026-case increase reported from Sunday to Monday

2,685,669 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.7 percent positive rate over the last week, lower than the 5.8 percentage reported Monday.

14,102 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,666 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 3,658 reported Monday.

1,026 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,031 reported Monday.

20,306 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

