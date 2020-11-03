Advertisement

COVID impact includes new polling places

The Salem Civic Center will host all of the city's voting precincts on Tuesday.
The Salem Civic Center will host all of the city's voting precincts on Tuesday.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 has affected the election in many ways, including the location of some polling places.

All of the precincts in the city of Salem, for example, will be at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday.

Dana Oliver is Salem’s Director of Elections.

“We had five precincts already there,” she told WDBJ7 in an interview. “The other five were in social halls and churches. The churches have not opened due to COVID, so my board members and I worked with the state and got it taken care of to move the five over there.”

“I would like everybody to know if you live in Salem and you’re a registered voter, you go to Salem Civic Center from 6 am to 7 pm.”

Other localities have relocated precincts as well, so it’s a good idea to check your polling place if you’re planning to vote in person on Tuesday.

By Bruce Young
In Covington, though the city has seen a spike in COVID cases, the voting should not be affected. At the registrar’s office at the Jeter-Watson Center, the ballots were still coming in, and the voting machines were ready to go to their precincts.

By Bruce Young
In a statement released over the weekend, the city announced a number of moves in reaction to a spike in COVID numbers.

By Lindsay Cayne
The Blue Ribbon High Water Marks campaign is meant to show where the flood height was during the Flood of 1985.