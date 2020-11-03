COVID impact includes new polling places

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 has affected the election in many ways, including the location of some polling places.

All of the precincts in the city of Salem, for example, will be at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday.

Dana Oliver is Salem’s Director of Elections.

“We had five precincts already there,” she told WDBJ7 in an interview. “The other five were in social halls and churches. The churches have not opened due to COVID, so my board members and I worked with the state and got it taken care of to move the five over there.”

“I would like everybody to know if you live in Salem and you’re a registered voter, you go to Salem Civic Center from 6 am to 7 pm.”

Other localities have relocated precincts as well, so it’s a good idea to check your polling place if you’re planning to vote in person on Tuesday.

