Election offials pleased with turnout in City of Salem

City of Salem Voting
City of Salem Voting(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Even with changes to precinct locations, election day is running smoothly and folks are finding their way to the ballot box.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday the City of Salem registrar reported 3,052 people voted on election day.

Even more people voted early with 51 percent of registered voters mailing in or voting in person before Nov. 3.

For voters like Kendra Fagg and her daughter, getting to wear the “I Voted” sticker is a point of pride.

“I think that it is important just to show up and it is your civic responsibility to vote no matter who your voting for and no matter what you think the outcome may be,” Fagg said.

So together the pair came out to the Salem Civic Center not only to cast a ballot but to learn an important lesson.

“I am trying to teach her at this age that this is important and when she is 18 she can do the same thing and exercise her right to vote,” Fagg said

Election officials said they are excited to see so many people making sure their voices heard.

“It’s going to be a very long day to get the final results in but we are more than pleased again to have an engaged population,” Salem Electoral Board Secretary Katherin Elam said

Before the polls even opened Tuesday nearly 9,000 people in Salem had cast a ballot.

Elections Officials said they have been planning for months for this moment and so far everything is moving smoothly.

“I can’t even think of anything this morning that was challenging, you know we had an answer,” Elam said.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

