Fourth person identified, charged in Appomattox Co. murder

20-year-old Keyanta K. Robinson of Madison Heights has been charged with first degree murder.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fourth person has been charged in the Appomattox County homicide of Carlos L. Rose.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson is also wanted out of Amherst County on seven felony firearms and shooting charges, unrelated to the Rose homicide.

Robinson is the previously unidentified person wearing a blue surgical mask at the Madison Heights Was-mart on October 21, with Mik’Tavis Green, who is also wanted for the murder of Rose.

Two more people charged in Appomattox Co. murder

Rose’s body was found on October 21 in a burned SUV in Appomattox County. He had been reported missing out of Bedford County that same day.

Remains found in burned SUV confirmed to be those of missing Bedford Co. man

Two other people have been charged as well, 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey and 29-year-old Enrico A. Moss, who was already being held in the Baltimore, Maryland City Jail on unrelated charges.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Green or Robinson, contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241 or the tip line at 434-352-3995.

