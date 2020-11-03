Grown Here at Home: Get ready for next growing season, tips to winterize your garden

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Mountain View Community Garden in Roanoke things are winding down. 'Tis the end of another growing season for many of us. But before you pack up your gardening tools until next year, you’ve got to winterize your garden.

The first thing you need to do is pull everything up.

“Get those diseased plants out of there and any plants that are going to die out of there so you don’t just have plants laying in there over the winter to bring in disease,” said Evan O’Neill of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Next, cover up the soil.

“Anywhere you have exposed soil, you are going to have weeds come up and weeds will go to seed. If you’re not going to use your garden or maybe your garden plot at a community garden, you can cover it over the winter. You can use some straw. A lot of people like to use black plastic or tarp, and that’ll make sure that weeds don’t come up over the winter," O’Neill explained.

He also says, “Another thing to do in the fall before you put your garden to bed, is do a soil test so you know what you’re working with in the spring.”

Do all these things, and you’ll be ready to go for next year’s growing season.

