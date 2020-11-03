Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Get ready for next growing season, tips to winterize your garden

Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Mountain View Community Garden in Roanoke things are winding down. 'Tis the end of another growing season for many of us. But before you pack up your gardening tools until next year, you’ve got to winterize your garden.

The first thing you need to do is pull everything up.

“Get those diseased plants out of there and any plants that are going to die out of there so you don’t just have plants laying in there over the winter to bring in disease,” said Evan O’Neill of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Next, cover up the soil.

“Anywhere you have exposed soil, you are going to have weeds come up and weeds will go to seed. If you’re not going to use your garden or maybe your garden plot at a community garden, you can cover it over the winter. You can use some straw. A lot of people like to use black plastic or tarp, and that’ll make sure that weeds don’t come up over the winter," O’Neill explained.

He also says, “Another thing to do in the fall before you put your garden to bed, is do a soil test so you know what you’re working with in the spring.”

Do all these things, and you’ll be ready to go for next year’s growing season.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grown Here at Home: Get ready for next growing season, tips to winterize your garden

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for November 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Fire

No injuries reported in Danville fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A detached garage was a total loss, but no fire reached the adjacent home.

News

Students in Quarantine Can Still Vote

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Considering Hazard Pay for School Employees

Updated: 2 hours ago

Your Vote Virginia

Your Vote, Virginia! Today is election day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Polls are open for 2020′s general election Tuesday, November 3, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Economy

Montgomery County Public Schools consider stipends, pay raises for employees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Montgomery County Public Schools is looking to implement pay raises and stipends for its employees, especially given this hard time with COVID-19.

News

Spanish Newscast 11/2/20

Updated: 10 hours ago
Spanish Newscast 11/2/20

Sports

Longtime VT baseball coach dies at the age of 85

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Hartman coached at High Point from 1960-1978 before arriving at Virginia Tech.

News

A close race and large absentee numbers could slow results Tuesday night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
After months of campaigning and weeks of early voting, Election Day is here. But when will we know who has won?