Advertisement

Kanye West votes for himself for president

The rapper only made the ballot in 12 states
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.
Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states.(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election on Tuesday – and he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

The rapper and White House wannabe chronicled his election experience on Twitter.

West announced his candidacy in July, but only made it on the ballot in a dozen states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

As a result, Yeezy had to write in his own name in his home precinct.

West wrapped up his voting pictorial with a picture of himself, wearing a black mask, a blue hoodie and an “I Voted” sticker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of election night and results

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See results and live CBS coverage.

News

Volunteers Helping At Polls

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Volunteers Helping At Polls

News

Preview Of Election Day OTT Political Analysts

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Preview Of Election Day OTT Political Analysts

News

Candidates For Roanoke Mayor Busy On Election Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Warner Vs. Gade Preview

Updated: 28 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

Latest News

News

Webb Vs. Good Preview

Updated: 29 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Pete DeLuca reports

News

Voting In Lynchburg Area

Updated: 30 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

Your Vote Virginia

Lynchburg-area registrars report smooth Election Day operations

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A couple minor issues were resolved Tuesday.

National Politics

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Crime

Armed man arrested at Charlotte polling site after being banned

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police got a call about Dunn possibly intimidating other voters.

National Politics

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.