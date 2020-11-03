Advertisement

Longtime VT baseball coach dies at the age of 85

Hartman coached at High Point from 1960-1978 before arriving at Virginia Tech.
Courtesy Hokiesports.com
Courtesy Hokiesports.com(Hokiesports.com)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The man who sat at the helm of the Virginia Tech baseball program for almost 30 years, Chuck Hartman, died Monday at the age of 85 while living at a local assisted living facility.

A member of seven different Halls of Fame, Hartman left his role in 2006 as the all-time winningest coach in Hokie history in any sport. He walked away with 1,444 total college baseball wins, with 961 of those during his 28 seasons at Virginia Tech. Hartman coached at High Point from 1960-1978 before arriving at Virginia Tech.

Hartman even joined Team USA in the 1984 Amateur World Series and 1985 Intercontinental Cup, where he spent time working with a host of major league players, most notably, Barry Bonds.

Hartman is a member of the Gaston (N.C.) County Hall of Fame (1979), National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame (1989), Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2002), American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2004), Guilford (N.C.) County Hall of Fame (2011), High Point Athletics Hall of Fame (2017) and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame (2018).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports betting now legal in Tennessee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Three of the four initial operators, DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM, completed all the requirements to launch Sunday, according to the lottery.

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST
|
By Jenna Fryer
Chase Elliott won the high-stakes final race to earn his first berth in the championship four.

Sports

NASCAR fans head out to Martinsville Speedway for playoff races

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Only 1,000 fans were allowed into the Martinsville Speedway due to the pandemic.

Sports

#25 Liberty makes program debut in AP Football Top 25 rankings

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Flames have put up at least 28 points in every game of the 2020-21 campaign

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech gets win on the road in Louisville, 42-35

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Khalil Herbert rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Sports

Grant Enfinger Wins Martinsville Truck Race, Earns Championship Spot

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Grant Enfinger Earns Spot In Championship Four with Martinsville Win

Sports

Former Hidden Valley Star Mitchell Having Solid Senior Season at Navy

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Former Hidden Valley Standout Ryan Mitchell Excelling at Navy

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Once winless freshmen, Christiansburg’s Hunter, Henley help Demons rise

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Now, the Blue Demons are coming off a playoff berth and the program has trended up ever since.

Sports

High school sports given okay to resume in December

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
VHL recommendations for safe play include cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.

Sports

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions from security to leave the field, behavior that Major League Baseball said risked the safety of others.