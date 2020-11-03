Longtime VT baseball coach dies at the age of 85

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The man who sat at the helm of the Virginia Tech baseball program for almost 30 years, Chuck Hartman, died Monday at the age of 85 while living at a local assisted living facility.

A member of seven different Halls of Fame, Hartman left his role in 2006 as the all-time winningest coach in Hokie history in any sport. He walked away with 1,444 total college baseball wins, with 961 of those during his 28 seasons at Virginia Tech. Hartman coached at High Point from 1960-1978 before arriving at Virginia Tech.

Hartman even joined Team USA in the 1984 Amateur World Series and 1985 Intercontinental Cup, where he spent time working with a host of major league players, most notably, Barry Bonds.

Hartman is a member of the Gaston (N.C.) County Hall of Fame (1979), National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame (1989), Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame (2002), American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2004), Guilford (N.C.) County Hall of Fame (2011), High Point Athletics Hall of Fame (2017) and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame (2018).

