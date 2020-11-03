Advertisement

Lynchburg-area registrars report smooth Election Day operations

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Even with heavy early voting turnout, people made their way to the polls across the Lynchburg area Tuesday.

Ballots were cast with relatively few issues.

Power to one Bedford County precinct was lost, but only for a short time Tuesday morning.

“The only issue we had this morning was at Big Island Elementary School and they reported a power outage but backup plans were in place," said Barbara Gunter, Bedford County general registrar.

Voters in Appomattox County faced some uncertainty surrounding a rumor of where to vote.

The general registrar says one precinct was moved to a different spot, causing some confusion for voters of other precincts.

“Out of nine precincts, we only moved one, and that is the Stonewall precinct. All other voters should be going to their normal precincts," said Patricia Morton, Appomattox County general registrar.

As voters got to their own spots, one Lynchburg man says he’s happy to see the turnout.

“Everybody’s out, everybody’s voting. People are doing mail or in person. Yeah, it’s a lot different from last election and it’s good to see," said Jack Vranian, voter.

Local representatives also made their way out to swing some last-minute voters.

“People are anticipating another four great years under that leadership so it’s gonna be a great day. It may take a few days to find out, but it’s gonna be a great day for America," said Delegate Wendell Walker (R-Lynchburg).

But no matter who wins, Vranian says to keep looking ahead.

“It’s not the end of the world. That’s all I can say really," said Vranian.

Polls across the state close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

