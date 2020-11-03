Advertisement

Medical Reserve Corps helps at the polls

Medical Reserve Corps
Medical Reserve Corps(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Medical Reserve Corps joined voters at the polls to help keep people safe during the pandemic.

Volunteers helped wipe down voting booths at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday.

Their goal is to keep everyone as healthy as possible as they cast their ballots.

“Basically with the election with lots of people coming in, we are trying to help with that and making sure we are all safe,” Volunteer Michael De Leon said.

The volunteers also helped promote proper social distancing and offered masks to voters who may not have one.

