Montgomery County Public Schools consider stipends, pay raises for employees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Montgomery County Public Schools is looking to implement pay raises and stipends to its employees, especially given this hard time with COVID-19.

On Monday, the superintendent made a recommendation to the school board to implement a $2,000 stipend for all employees and a three percent pay raise.

“Our employees have done a tremendous job, they have stepped up to the plate during this crisis,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear. “It’s been different and it’s been hard for them and we want to compensate them for their extra work.”

Raises had to be put on hold this year when the county asked the district to freeze some of its money because it didn’t know how much would be coming in from revenue due to the pandemic.

Across town at the same time, the board of supervisors held a special meeting to talk about different options for the schools in case there isn’t enough CARES Act money to cover all of it.

“We were trying to be proactive in looking at where we could take money from that would benefit them and not hurt us,” said Board Chair Steve Fijalkowski.

The county wants to be prepared if they need more CARES Act money to cover if expenses pop up that weren’t originally planned for.

"As time goes on if things get worse and we drain all of our accounts then I don’t know where the county would be or for that matter the school division Fijalkowski said. “If we go down they would go down with us.”

“As the second largest employer in Montgomery County, money in the hands of our employees makes a difference for the entire county,” Miear said. “They receive this compensation; they spend that money in this county and it generates more profit for our businesses.”

Nothing is set in stone yet. The school board voted to send a letter to the board of supervisors to ask them for about six million dollars which should be mostly coming from CARES Act money. But it could also depend on both how much revenue the county makes from this year and how much the governor signs off on the state’s budget, which won’t be decided until at least next week.

The county said it wants to work with the school board in this process. Ultimately, they have to give the green light to release the money.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.