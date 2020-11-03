Advertisement

No injuries reported in Danville fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in an early-morning fire in Danville Tuesday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to 243 Epps Street just before 3 a.m. and found a detached garage fully involved and threatening to spread to a single-story home.

Crews evacuated those inside and worked to protect the home while additional crews extinguished the garage.

The garage was a total loss and the home sustained damage to its exterior, but is still inhabitable.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

