Photos released in search for Lynchburg church thieves

Surveillance photos of Unitarian Church Larceny, Lynchburg
Surveillance photos of Unitarian Church Larceny, Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police continue to investigate a larceny and property damage at First Unitarian Church.

October 8, 2020, security cameras captured the incident at 818 Court Street. Cameras photographed two white males who wore light colored pants; one wore a t-shirt and the other a long-sleeved shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

