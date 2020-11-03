Photos released in search for Lynchburg church thieves

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police continue to investigate a larceny and property damage at First Unitarian Church.

October 8, 2020, security cameras captured the incident at 818 Court Street. Cameras photographed two white males who wore light colored pants; one wore a t-shirt and the other a long-sleeved shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

