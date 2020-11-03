Roanoke Bar Association works to provide washers and dryers to Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A backpack, some pencils, a notebook: some of the basics, needed to survive a day of school.

All are a start in the right direction, but another basic is not as easy as the rest for many students at Hurt Park Elementary School: A set of clean clothes.

“To be honest with you I never had any inkling that there was such a need," said Daniel Frankl.

Frankl is the president of the Roanoke Bar Association, which is made up of those who are licensed to practice law in Roanoke. The association’s goal is service - making the hard things a little easier, especially this year.

“So COVID has impacted a whole lot," said LaShay Foreman, Hurt Park’s social worker.

The Title 1 elementary school is just one of 21 schools within RCPS that spoke up about their need for washers and dryers when the Bar Association asked the district how they could help.

And according to Foreman, attendance becomes a challenge when laundry is a challenge.

“I think self esteem and bringing up the self esteem of students in an educational setting is key so they can learn at their own leisure," said Frankl.

The machines that were just delivered at Hurt Park last week are brand new. To get them in every school it will cost around $35,000, but it’s non-negotiable for Frankl, and for the Bar Association.

“We do have a plan in place, so we have designated a day and a time but we haven’t reached out to families yet, but we plan to do that in the near future, about this resource," said Foreman.

The Roanoke Law Foundation is teaming up with the Bar Association to collect any community donations for the project, which is tax deductible.

