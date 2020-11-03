Roanoke Police arrest man after June crash and shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, in the wake of an incident in June.

Lamont Griffin, Jr., 21, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

The afternoon of June 2, 2020, officers were called to a crash at 19th Street and Orange Avenue NW. A car had overturned, and two men and a woman were taken to a hospital for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation indicated the men were in one vehicle and ignored a red light, hitting an unmarked Virginia State Police cruiser. Shortly after that, officers were told a woman with a gunshot wound had approached personnel at Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 5; she was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the crash and shooting were connected, but haven’t revealed specifics.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.