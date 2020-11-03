Advertisement

Roanoke Police arrest man after June crash and shooting

Mugshot of Lamont Griffin, suspect in Roanoke crash and shooting from June 2020
Mugshot of Lamont Griffin, suspect in Roanoke crash and shooting from June 2020(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, in the wake of an incident in June.

Lamont Griffin, Jr., 21, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

The afternoon of June 2, 2020, officers were called to a crash at 19th Street and Orange Avenue NW. A car had overturned, and two men and a woman were taken to a hospital for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation indicated the men were in one vehicle and ignored a red light, hitting an unmarked Virginia State Police cruiser. Shortly after that, officers were told a woman with a gunshot wound had approached personnel at Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 5; she was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the crash and shooting were connected, but haven’t revealed specifics.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Polls Open in Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago

Business News

Yellow Sulphur Springs owners place historical property for sale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
After owning the property for over 20 years, the Ross-Taylor family is putting Yellow Sulphur Springs up for sale

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Education

Roanoke Bar Association works to provide washers and dryers to Roanoke City Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Keeping it Clean initiative now exists in Roanoke with a goal of getting 21 washers and dryers in RCPS.

Latest News

Safety

State police investigating fatal Campbell Co. crash involving pedestrian

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The incident happened October 29 around 10 p.m. on Route 699/Gladys Road.

Crime

Fourth person identified, charged in Appomattox Co. murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
20-year-old Keyanta K. Robinson of Madison Heights has been charged with first degree murder.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Virginia reports more than 1,000 new cases on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 184,679 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 3, up from 183,418 reported Monday.

Sports

Tennessee a blueprint for online sports gambling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee becomes first state with all mobile & online sports betting.

News

Grown Here at Home: Get Ready for Next Growing Season

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 3, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago