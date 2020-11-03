Advertisement

State police investigating fatal Campbell Co. crash involving pedestrian

(KKTV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Campbell County that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The incident happened October 29 around 10 p.m. on Route 699/Gladys Road.

A Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north and came upon a pedestrian walking in the road as it came around a curve.

State police say the driver, a 29-year-old man from Gladys, swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian but hit the individual and ran off the road, where the vehicle hit a tree.

The pedestrian, 53-year-old David A. Norton, of Altavista, died at the scene, according to VSP.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. However, a 65-year-old male passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A second passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

State police say alcohol was not a factor and no charges have been placed.

