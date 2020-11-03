Advertisement

Walmart abandons shelf-scanning robots, lets humans do work

Bye, robot
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is laying off the robots it had deployed in about 500 stores to keep tabs on what’s on and not on the shelves.

The retailer said Monday it has ended its relationship with startup Bossa Nova Robotics, which builds roving robots equipped with cameras for identifying out-of-stock and misplaced products.

Walmart said in a statement it has “worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience.” It said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the ending partnership Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation who said the retailer found human workers could get similar results. There was also some concern about how shoppers reacted to robots doing the work, according to the report.

Bossa Nova, which was founded in 2005 in Pittsburgh didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US voters mark end of election like no other at the polls

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By PHILIPP JENNE and GEIR MOULSON
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Raw: Long line to vote in Indianapolis (no sound)

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Long lines of people wait to vote in Indianapolis on Election Day.

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

Latest News

National

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Cruise line sailings were set to resume December 1.

News

Polls Open in Roanoke

Updated: 42 minutes ago

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Business News

Yellow Sulphur Springs owners place historical property for sale

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
After owning the property for over 20 years, the Ross-Taylor family is putting Yellow Sulphur Springs up for sale

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago