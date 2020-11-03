Yellow Sulphur Springs owners place historical property for sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic resort complex minutes from Virginia Tech is up for sale and you could get a reward for helping make the sale happen.

Yellow Sulphur Springs is more than 50 acres and has several buildings, including a hotel built in 1810.

But the current owners have listed it for $2.5 million as they no longer want the responsibility of the upkeep of the historical landmark.

Over the last 23 years, the Ros-Taylor family has made a lot of modern improvements to the property.

That’s why they’re offering a $100,000 finder’s fee for whomever locates the next owner.

“We gifted that to the community, we preserved the property, given them this healing space, and have been stewards of it, so we’re looking for a steward, and hopefully someone with a little deeper credit line than we had so they can finish the hotel," said Victoria Taylor, co-owner of the property.

So far the property has been shown twice, but no offers have been made.

