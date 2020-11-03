Your election day forecast is looking beautiful

We start off on the chilly side, but with plenty of sunshine our high temperatures warm back into the lower 60s. We’ll also notice a gusty northwest wind this afternoon in the 15-25mph range. Our string of sunny weather continues for the rest of the week as high temperatures warm a bit each afternoon. We’re going to climb back into the lower 70s by the weekend.

Freeze Warnings have been issued for areas along a line from Lynchburg to Danville and points east. The freeze warning will expire at 9 AM.

Election Day

Another cold start is expected with temperatures in the 30s area wide. We will see some better conditions with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds.

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures look to slowly climb through the rest of the week with highs climbing back into the 60s through Thursday and the 70s for the weekend. Rain chances look very low and we could stay dry into next week.

TROPICS

Hurricane Eta is now a category 4 hurricane, but is forecast to hit category 5 status just before making landfall in Nicaragua. If it would become a category 5 hurricane it would be only the second category 5 hurricane in November since the Cuba hurricane of 1932.