Bedford Police Department looks to move into new building

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Police Department looks to get a new police station in the coming years.

They say the need arises from not having enough space for the department.

Their current building is one floor with limited space.

They want to have expanded locker rooms and a bigger room for looking at evidence.

Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman says a larger building will better equip the department.

“We want enough space where our officers can work and have space to work. A locker room – all those things that are in modern policing facilities now so we can be caught up with all the other agencies in the region," said Foreman.

They’re working with the town on the project.

They say it’ll take years to complete.

