CBS projects Biden wins Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - CBS News is projecting former Joe Biden has won the electoral votes from Michigan after already calling Wisconson for the Democrat earlier Wednesday.

The two states add up to 26 electoral votes, putting him closer to the 270 he needs to be elected president.

CBS estimates Biden has 253 electoral votes to Biden’s 213.

The Associated Press has not called Michigan for Biden. The AP’s current count is 248 electoral votes for Biden and 214 for Trump.

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

