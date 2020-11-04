CBS projects Biden wins Michigan

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - CBS News is projecting former Joe Biden has won the electoral votes from Michigan after already calling Wisconson for the Democrat earlier Wednesday.

The two states add up to 26 electoral votes, putting him closer to the 270 he needs to be elected president.

CBS estimates Biden has 253 electoral votes to Biden’s 213.

The Associated Press has not called Michigan for Biden. The AP’s current count is 248 electoral votes for Biden and 214 for Trump.

