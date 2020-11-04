Advertisement

Cline wins re-election to Congress from Virginia

Ben Cline
Ben Cline(WDBJ7)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WDBJ) - Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, beating Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts.

Serving as a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor committee, Cline has experience as an attorney and small business owner.

Betts is a newcomer to politics. He earned a law degree from Washington and Lee in 2019 and is a law clerk in Roanoke.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Warner beats Gade for US Senate

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Warner, a former Virginia governor, had a 10-to-1 fundraising advantage.

Your Vote Virginia

Danville casino referendum passes

Updated: 2 hours ago
With about 600 absentee votes still needing to be counted, there are 13,022 votes yes and 5,041 no.

Your Vote Virginia

AP projects Biden wins Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
CBS News and the Associated Press have projected former Vice President Joe Biden has won Virginia’s electoral votes in the race for President.

Your Vote Virginia

WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of election night and results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See results and live CBS coverage.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Lynchburg-area registrars report smooth Election Day operations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
A couple minor issues were resolved Tuesday.

Crime

Armed man arrested at Charlotte polling site after being banned

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police got a call about Dunn possibly intimidating other voters.

Your Vote Virginia

Medical Reserve Corps helps at the polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Volunteers helped wipe down voting booths at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday.

Your Vote Virginia

Election officials pleased with turnout in City of Salem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Even with changes to precinct locations, election day is running smoothly and folks are finding their way to the ballot box.

Politics

‘A real inspiration’: Oldest living Marine casts ballot in Kannapolis, shares voting memories at 107 years old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Thompson
Cole was 7 years old when women were legally permitted to cast their ballots, exactly 100 years ago, in 1920.

Your Vote Virginia

A close race and large absentee numbers could slow results Tuesday night

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST
|
By Joe Dashiell
After months of campaigning and weeks of early voting, Election Day is here. But when will we know who has won?