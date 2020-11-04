Cline wins re-election to Congress from Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP/WDBJ) - Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, beating Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts.
Serving as a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor committee, Cline has experience as an attorney and small business owner.
Betts is a newcomer to politics. He earned a law degree from Washington and Lee in 2019 and is a law clerk in Roanoke.
